KU announces results of ADA Part I External Annual Exam 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Friday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) Part-I, External Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 3, 541 candidates registered for the exam, of which 3, 272 students appeared in the papers and 1,139 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 34.81 percent.