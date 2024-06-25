Open Menu

KU Announces Results Of ADC Part-I And II (Regular) Annual Examination 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KU announces results of ADC Part-I and II (Regular) Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi on Tuesday declared the results of the Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) Part-I and II and both parts, (Regular), Annual Examintion-2022.

According to the gazette issued, 3, 629 candidates were registered, of which 3, 562 students appeared in the papers and 303 candidates cleared the exams with the first division, 446 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 21.03 percent.

As per the gazette, Savera Javed daughter of Muhammad Javed, having seat number 488643, and a student of KMA Girls Degree College obtained 1045 marks out of 1400 marks and secured the first position.

It also shows that Nimra Arshad d/o Muhammad Arshad, having seat number 488538, and a student of BAMM PECHS Government College for Women bagged the second position with 1043 marks.

RABEEA d/o Muhammad Nadeem, having seat number 488612, and a student of College of Accounting and Management Sciences got 1041 marks and third position.

Meanwhile, the gazette shows that 4, 531 candidates were registered and 4, 356 students appeared in the ADC Part-I (Regular), Annual Examination-2022 of which 384 candidates managed to pass their exams. The overall pass percentage was 8.82 percent.

