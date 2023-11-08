Open Menu

KU Announces Results Of BA Regular, External Part-I

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KU announces results of BA Regular, External Part-I

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BA (Part-I), regular and external, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 888 candidates were registered of which 822 students appeared in the BA Part-I Regular papers and 628 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 76.40 per cent.

The gazette shows that 776 candidates were registered and 696 students appeared in the BA Part-I External exams of which 451 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 64.80 per cent.

