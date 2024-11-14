KU announces results of BSc (Ext) Part-I II Annual Examination 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi on Thursday declared the results of BSc (External) Part-I, II and both parts of the annual examination 2023.

According to the gazette, 96 candidates were registered of which 88 students appeared in the BSc Part-I papers and 62 candidates cleared their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 70.45 percent.

It shows that 424 candidates were registered and 401 students appeared in the BSc Part-II, and both parts exams of which 24 candidates declared passed with the first division, 145 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 42.14 percent.