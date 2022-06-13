UrduPoint.com

KU Announces Results Of MBBS, BDS Final Supplementary Exams 2021

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 10:25 PM

KU announces results of MBBS, BDS final supplementary exams 2021

The University of Karachi announced the results of MBBS and BDS Final professional supplementary examinations 2021 on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi announced the results of MBBS and BDS Final professional supplementary examinations 2021 on Monday.

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, in a statement issued here, said that 33 students of MBBS final professional - out of total 44 appeared - were declared successful in the exams.

The success rate was 75 percent.

It further said that 25 students appeared in BDS final professional examinations, out of them 20 were declared pass while five failed the exams. The success rate was 80 percent.

