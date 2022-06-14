UrduPoint.com

KU Announces Results Of MBBS, BDS Final Supplementary Exams 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 10:11 AM

KU announces results of MBBS, BDS final supplementary exams 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi announced the results of MBBS and BDS Final professional supplementary examinations 2021 on Monday.

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, in a statement issued here, said that 33 students of MBBS final professional - out of total 44 appeared - were declared successful in the exams.

The success rate was 75 percent.

It further said that 25 students appeared in BDS final professional examinations, out of them 20 were declared pass while five failed the exams. The success rate was 80 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

55 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.