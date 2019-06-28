UrduPoint.com
KU Announces Schedule Of Submission For Registration Forms

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:41 AM

KU announces schedule of submission for registration forms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced the schedule of submission for registration forms of BA, B.Com and B.Sc and improvement of division.

According to him, the registration forms could be submitted till July 31 against the payment of Rs 3800.

He mentioned that change of subject would be allowed with payment of fee of Rs 1000 whereas change of faculty would be allowed against the payment of Rs 1500.

He said that registration forms were available at official website of Karachi University (www.uok.edu.pk ) and forms would be received by the Registration Unit (External) Counter No-3, located at Silver Jubilee Gate after online payment.

