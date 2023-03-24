KU appreciates services of Administrator East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi University (KU) Engineering department has appreciated the services of Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed through a letter praising him for cooperating with the varsity in resolving problems.

The Administrator DMC East visited Karachi University on the invitation of KU where he was given a grand welcome and was presented bouquets of flowers and a letter of appreciation, said a statement on Friday.

On this occasion, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that it was a matter of great honor to recognize the delivery of services by the teachers.