UrduPoint.com

KU Appreciates Services Of Administrator East

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi University (KU) Engineering department has appreciated the services of Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed through a letter praising him for cooperating with the varsity in resolving problems.

The Administrator DMC East visited Karachi University on the invitation of KU where he was given a grand welcome and was presented bouquets of flowers and a letter of appreciation, said a statement on Friday.

On this occasion, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that it was a matter of great honor to recognize the delivery of services by the teachers.

