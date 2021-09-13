KU approves restructuring of its research institute

University of Karachi (KU) Monday approved the restructuring of the Institute of Central and West Asian Studies (ICWAS) in the Department of History

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :University of Karachi (KU) Monday approved the restructuring of the Institute of Central and West Asian Studies (ICWAS) in the Department of History.

The approval was accorded in a meeting, chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, held at seminar library of Department of History, said a news release.

KU VC termed this as a much-needed step and appreciated the efforts being made to revive the effective research institute.

He congratulated the team for reorganizing a historical research institute.

KU VC Professor Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the old building of the ICWAS should be renovated at the earliest and assured the participants of his full cooperation in this regard.

On the occasion, it was announced that Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui would be the new president of the ICWAS while Dr. Jaffar Ahmed was appointed as its vice president, Dr. Nasreen Afzal was elected as secretary and Sultan Chawala and Dr. Hina as the treasurer and joint secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, five elected members of the working committee ICWAS include Dr. Noreen Mujahid, Dr. Sohail Shafiq, Dr. Danish Pirzada, Dr. Javed Hussain, and Dr. Raza Kazmi.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the country's eminent scholars played a major role in establishment of ICWAS.

Noteworthy personalities like Dr. Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi, Dr. Abul Lais Siddiqui, Dr. Riaz-ul-Islam, Hakim Mohammad Said and Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui were also involved in establishing the ICWAS.

They were also informed that on the directive of Dr. Riaz-ul-Islam the ICWAS started from a room located in KU history department and soon became one of the best institutions in the world.

The ex-VC KU Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui said the restructuring of Institution is a matter of urgency and keeping in view the current international situation, the importance of the institution has been doubled. He believe that the ICWAS would provide a good environment and library for students.

Eminent social scientist Dr. Jafar Ahmed, while highlighting the scholarly services of the ICWAS, said without the support of KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi, it would not have been possible for the Institute to function again from the same room of history in which Dr. Riaz-ul-Islam hold research activities for four decades.

He also congratulated all the teachers of Department of History and said it would help the department of history and faculty of arts and social sciences in organizing conferences and seminars on various related to central and western Asian topics as well as promote research culture related to these regions.