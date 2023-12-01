KU awarded degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi Friday awarded 47 PhD, 129 MPhil, eight M.S. (30 Hours Course Work), one MS (Doctor of Surgery), and two MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi Friday awarded 47 PhD, 129 MPhil, eight M.S. (30 Hours Course Work), one MS (Doctor of Surgery), and two MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The meeting of ASRB was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a statement on Friday.