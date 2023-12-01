Open Menu

KU Awarded Degrees In Various Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

KU awarded degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi Friday awarded 47 PhD, 129 MPhil, eight M.S. (30 Hours Course Work), one MS (Doctor of Surgery), and two MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi Friday awarded 47 PhD, 129 MPhil, eight M.S. (30 Hours Course Work), one MS (Doctor of Surgery), and two MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The meeting of ASRB was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a statement on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi Doctor Karachi University

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

3 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

2 minutes ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

3 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

10 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

12 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

12 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan