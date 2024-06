KU awards 125 MPhil, 52 PhD, other degrees in various disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc), 52 PhD, 125 MPhil, eight M.S. Course Work (30 cr. Hr.), and two LLM, and one MS (Master of Surgery) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded DSc degree to Professor Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf (Chemistry), and PhD degrees to Rooma Asajed (Applied Economics), Ayisha Aman Ullah (Biotechnology), Amber Khan (Biotechnology [KIBGE)], M. Hamza Farooqui (business Administration), Syeda Farah Bukhari (Chemistry), Shahbaz Shamim, Muhammad Ramzan, Areej Alvi, and Anila Bashir (Chemistry [HEJ]), Mahpara Naeem (Commerce), Afaq Ali Khan, Rabia Shakir, Arbab Muhammad Jehandad (Economics), Muhammad Shahid (Environmental Studies), Muhammad Arshad, and Ali Rafi (European Studies [ASCE]), Muhammad Asif (Geography), Shamoon Noushad (Health, Physical education and sports Sciences), Eric Sharoon Shahzar (International Relations), Muneer Ahmad (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]), Syed Wasi Haider Zaidi (ISPA), Abid Hussein, and M. Shahrukh Shahnawaz (Law), Tehmina Btool (Marine Biology), Muhammad Bilal, Syed Sikander Shirazi, Hira Nabi, Maria Khan, and Faiza Rubab (Mathematics).

Umair Aleem, Jazib Shafiq, Muhammad Israr Khan, Kanwal Khan, and Shumaila Khalid PhD Degrees (Molecular Medicine [PCMD)], Fahad Siddiqui (Pharmaceutics), Sadia Suri, Dr Saher Fatima (MBBS), and Dr Anjum Rehman (MBBS) (Pharmacology), Hassana Kokab (Physics), Fatima Ali Khan, and Dr Sayyada Humaira Bano Jafffary (MBBS) (Physiology), Syeda Afshan Aziz (Political Science), Sadia Erum Khan (Proteomics [NCP]), Arif Hussain, and Hafiz Muhammad Sarfraz Nihal (Public Administration), Muhammad Awais Naeem (Quran and Sunnah), Hira (Sindhi), Sadia Rehman (Sociology), Rashid Ul Haq (urdu), Umair Khan (Women’s Studies), Rahmatullah Khan, and Syeda Batool Zehra (Zoology).

Meanwhile, MPhil degrees were awarded to Muhammad Hammad Ul Haque, Syed Mujtaba Ali Nizami, Seemab Naeem, Saira Bano, Lucky Bizenjo, Syeda Sadaf Shah, Muhammad Ishfaq, and Naila Rehmat (Applied Economics [AERC]), Iqra Shehzadi, Naima Saleem, and Farzeen Jamal (Biochemistry), Bakhtawar (Biochemistry [BMSI]), Uzma Hafeez (Biotechnology), Urooj Alam, Syeda Marya Zaidi, and Hareem Shaheen Abbasi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Syeda Nida Zehra Rizvi, Namera Khalid, Samreen, and Farooq Ahmed (Botany), Abdul Manun, and Lubna Mairaj (Chemistry), Zamara Sarwar, Hira Naz, Kinza Naseer, Nabeela Kausar, Atiya Habib, Faisal Khan, Sadia Gul, Nadeem Ahmad, Zahida Batool, and Mahjabeen Hassan (Chemistry [HEJ]), Habiba Ali, and Aqsa Saleem (Clinical Psychology), Faheem Ahmed, Ahsan Manzoor, and Saima (Computer Science).

Zunaira Nadeem (English [Literature]), Sehar Azhar Dar, and Michael Hieman Simon (European Studies), Syed Jazib Shamim (General History), Nazia Rafique Kehar, Kaneez Batool, Muhammad Waseem, Shama Naz, Asma Naseem, and Sheereen (Geography), Beenish Zafar (Health Physical Education and Sport Sciences), Dawood (History), Muhammad Irfan Ahmed, and Rehan Shahid (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]), Abdul Rauf Khan (Islamic History), Muhammad Saad Saeed (Islamic Learning), Anza Ibrahim, Abdul Rehman, Nasir Shah, Waseem Abdullah, and Wajeh Ahmed Zakai (Islamic Studies with Computer Technology [SZIC]), Muhammad Farman, and Zamil Mateen (Marine Biology), Sonia Shehzad, and Saba Naz (Mass Communication), Noor ul Ain, Farah Naz, Mohsin Ali, Shahnaz, Zoobia Khalid, Sumiya Hanif, Ayesha Tariq, and Zainab Ansari (Mathematics), Maheen Zia, and Kiran Mehboob (Microbiology), Shaista Syed(Microbiology [BMSI]).

Abira Jawed, Aiman Amir, Aisha Raza, SeemaZadi, Waqar Ahmed, and Sahar Khurshid (Molecular Medicine), Zoha Khan (Molecular Medicine [PCMD]), Nazish Khan (Pakistan Studies Centre), Jasrah Farheen (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Rizwana Rahmat (Pharmaceutics), Aimun Majid, FahimUddin, and Shumaila (Pharmacognosy), Sana Sohail, Sidra Tul Muntaha, Anusha Ahmed, Wardha Jawaid, Ujala, and Tooba Ishaque Shaikh (Pharmacology), Ayeshah Zaib Un Nisa (Pharmacy Practice), Sajid Hussain, Yar Muhammad, Moiz, and Talha Iftikhar (Philosophy), Yumna Ali Siddiqui Sabzwari (Physics), Yusra Saleem (Physiology), Syed Nisar Mehdi, and Syed Safdar Abbas Rizvi (Political Science), Sumaira Sialvi, Syeda Bint-e-Zehra Naqvi, Humaira Khurshid, Saniya Maraj, and Sijel Monawar (Psychology).

Dawar Hussain (Public Administration), Muhammad Usman Yousaf (Quran and Sunnah), Khawand Dino (Sindhi), Fizza Abbas Bhutto, and Najeeb Ur Rehman (Sociology), Irsa Khalid (Teacher Education), Deeba Mushtaq, and Iram (Urdu), Hafiz Muhammad Zubair Warsi, Rehmat Qayum, Umer Farooq, Khalid Hussain, Syed Sana Ullah Agha, Faisal Munir, and Muneeb Ur Rehman (Usooluddin), Tauqeer Ahmed Tufail (Women’s Studies), Ayesha Sikandar, Sobia, and Aneela Karim (Zoology).

During the ASRB meeting, the Master of Surgery (MS) degree was awarded to Dr Syed Fahad Ahmed (MBBS) in Oral and Maxillo Facial Surgery and the LLM (Law) degrees were awarded to Shakeel Ahmed and Erum Iftikhar Ahmed.

Furthermore, the M.S. (Course Work [30 cr. Hr.]) degrees were awarded to Muhammad Aqeel Azam (Business Administration), Muhammad Khurram Khan (Computer Science), Kashif Naseer (Computer Science [Evening Program]), Ayesha Faruqui (food Science and Technology), Rutaba Rizwan (Genetics), Maryam Touheed (Mass Communication), Mehar Un Nisa (Microbiology), and Muhammad Amin (Philosophy).