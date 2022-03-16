UrduPoint.com

KU Awards 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, One MS, Two MS Degrees In Various Disciplines

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, one MS (Master of Surgery), and two M.S. Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees in various disciplines

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari said that the ASRB in the recently held meeting here under the chairmanship of the KU's acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon awarded these degrees.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded Dr Faiza Fatima (MBBS) (Microbiology (BMSI)), Syeda Ismat Zehra and Saeed Akbar (Mathematics), Bilal Jawed (Pharmacology), Sarah Tarique (Biochemistry (NCP)), Muzamil Rahim (Social Work), Munnaza Nazir (Sindhi), Muhammad Abdur Rehman Tahir and Naheed (urdu), Najeeb Ullah, Mariya Ahmed Qureshi, Alamgir Khan, Anila Perveen, and Sajjad Hussain (Applied Economics (AERC)), Ashraf Ali (Nematology (NNRC)), Saba Abrar (Physics), Syed Ali Hamza (Islamic Learning), Muhammad Shahbaz, Israr Ali, and Anam Alam (Chemistry (HEJ)), Zahid Din (Marine Science), Muneeb Yousuf, Muhammad Arslan, and Farah Anwer Kayani (Chemistry), Faisal Shaheen (Islamic History), Hira Khan (ISPA), Faiza Saleem (Zoology), Syed Irtiza Ali (Biotechnology (KIBGE)), Fatima Iqbal Ahmed (Biotechnology).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that PhD degrees were awarded to Tayyeba Kiran (Psychology), Muneza (Applied Economics), Nisar Ahmed (Social Work), Rashid Jamal (Political Science), Warda Rehman and Heena (Chemistry), Nizakat Ali (Chemistry (HEJ)), Tahir Mahmood (Quran and Sunnah), Syeda Roohina Ali (Molecular Medicine), Rizwana Yasmin (Microbiology), Nida Sohail (Biochemistry), Samrina Ahmed (Botany), Raoof Muhammad (Marine Biology), Faiza Khatoon (Persian), and Mahwish Mobeen Khan (Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology).

Furthermore, he shared that the MS (Master of Surgery) was awarded to Dr Fahad Hasan (MBBS) in (Orthopaedic (ABSH)) while two M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees was awarded to Rafi Alam and Muhammad Haneef (M.S. (Geography (RS/GIS))).

