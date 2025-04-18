Open Menu

KU Awards 16 PhD, 49 MPhil, Other Degrees In Various Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 16 PhD, and 49 MPhil, two M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded PhD degree to Rukhshinda Begum (business Administration-KUBS), Jasra Gul (Chemistry [HEJ]), Farheen Qazi (Computer Science), Syed Rashid Ali (Economics), Imtiaz Ahmed, and Syeda Hadiqa Noor (Marine Biology), Saima Mohsin (Molecular Medicine [PCMD]), Rabia Munawar, and Sonia Khan (Pharmacology), Sumbul Zehra (Physics), Muhammad Bilal Zafar (Political Science), Abdul Ghaffar (Public Administration), Habib Ahmed (Teacher education), Saira (urdu), Syed Faisal Hashmi (Women’s Studies), and Samina (Zoology).

Furthermore, the MPhil degree was awarded to Waqar Hussain, Fareesa Maryam, Anila Kiran, and Chetal Shaheen (Applied Economics [AERC]), Fatima Javeed, and Sana Shaikh (Chemistry), Syeda Kissa Zehra Naqvi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Noor ul Huda, Shabbir Ali Rashid, and Rafique Ahmed (Clinical Psychology), Mahgul Malik (Economics), Zeenat (food Science and Technology), Shah Nawaz (History), Muhammad Hassan (Institute of Space Science and Technology [ISST]), Ali Hussain, and Ali Akbar (Islamic Learning), Muhammad Owais (Islamic Studies With Computer Technology [SZIC]), Hafiz Muhammad Tauseef Ahmed (Marine Science), Muhammad Zeeshan Azmat (Mass Communication), Farheen Usman (Mathematics), Syeda Fizza Raza, Sumbul Yousuf Zai, Maryam Iqbal, and Ifrah Shamim Samad (Microbiology), Salma Junejo, Ishtiaque (Pakistan Studies), Qurratul Ain, Seema Shahab, and Javeria Khan (Pharmaceutics), Rafia Hassam (Pharmacy Practice), Dr Beena Zehra (Physiology [BMSI]), Aqsa (Psychology), Asmat Zubair, Syed Hafeez ur Rehman, Sundus Shaikh, Nimrah, and Furqan Uddin Khan (Public Administration), Muhammad Jawed Iqbal (Quran and Sunnah), Maimona (Social Work), Mehmood Ahmed Usmani (Sociology), Talha Zafar Khan (Space Science and Technology [ISST]), Eraj Nihal, and Sadia Najam (Special Education), Rubina (Teacher’s Education), Zareen Fatima, Shahrukh Nazir, and Muhammad Sabir (Urdu), Hina (Women’s Studies), and Arshia Naz Khatib (Zoology [MRC and RC]).

On this occasion, M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees were awarded to Ambreen Khan (Philosophy) and Somi Zehra (Zoology).

