KU Awards 23 MPhil, Two PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 23 MPhil, and two PhD degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 23 MPhil, and two PhD degrees in various disciplines.

The KU acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari said that the ASRB in the meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon awarded these degrees, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Samana Johari (Commerce), Shajia Nafees (Applied Physics), Irum Hamid, and Muhammad Fahad Khan (Chemistry), Muhammad Abbas, and Sajjad Ali (Islamic Learning), Anza Sehar (Marine Biology), Faiza Chishti (Mathematics), Leena Anjum (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Javeria Ameer and Shumaila Anwar (Pharmaceutics), Sumreen Mujahid, Saman Khan, and Benish Khan (Pharmacognosy), Samina Badar (Pharmacology), Hafiz Samiullah, Waseem Akhtar, and Immad Uddin Ahmed (Quran and Sunnah), Ahsan Illahi (Sociology), Abrar Alam, Farhan Ali, Ubaidur Rehman, and Daniyal Javed (Usool-ud-Din).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the PhD degrees were awarded to Huma Hasan Rizvi (Computer Science), and Kashif Hussain (Pharmacology).

