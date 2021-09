KU awards 26 PhD, 60 MPhil, seven MS degrees in various disciplines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 Phd, 60 MPhil, and seven M.S. Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar, Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Maria Khalid, Hina Kausar, Fayyaz Ali, Hafiza Sumaiyya Jamal, Khadija Rehman, Tasneef Azam, Sonia Zahara, Fouzia Naz, and Aqsa Sultan (Chemistry (HEJ)), M. Farman Zeeshan and Fida Hussain (Islamic Learning), Hina Nizam and Noureen (Psychology), Kiran, Saira Naqvi, Afshan Rafat, and Rafiq Ahmed (Teacher Education), Dania (Mathematics), Syed M. Neaz Ahmed and Syed Haris Ahmed (Chemistry), Hejab Zehra (Biochemistry), Tuba Abid (Biochemistry (NCP)), Ijlal Mansoor (Economics), Aftab Hussain (Islamic Banking & Finance (SZIC)), Amjad Hussain and Sardar Zahid ur Rehman (Pakistan Studies), Faizan Hasan (Philosophy), Malik Munazza Khan (European Studies (ASCE)), Fatima (Molecular Medicine), M. Amjad Ilyas, Humair Jahangir, and Asad Zameer (Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA)), Farhan Yaseen, Fida Muhammad, Sheeba Tahir, M. Omair Sabir, and Nadia Shah (Applied Economics (AERC)), Tabbsum Kausar and Saba Naz (Education), Hira Arif and Nazia Tabbasum (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Nighat Shaheen and Numra Amin (Gentics), M. Noman Arshad Lari and Farzana Hameed (Health, Physical education & sports Sciences), Noor ul Ain Usamni (Public Administration), Imran Ahmed (Sindhi), Dr Fauzia Hashmi (MBBS) (Clinical Pathology (BMSI)), Kulsoom (Botany), Uzma Riyaz (English (Literature)), Bushra Ameen (KUBS), Shomaila (urdu), Farooq Ahmed (Commerce), Dr Muhammad Khalid (MBBS) (Microbiology (BMSI)), Zeba Zakaria Motiwala (History), Saba Mumtaz (Clinical Psychology), Rida Tariq (Microbiology), Momina Zarish Khan (Pharmaceutics), Asif Ali (Sociology), and Hafiz M.

Usman (Physiology).

Meanwhile, the PhD degrees were awarded to Hafiza Maria Hassan Padhiar (Usool Ud Din), Muhammad Salman Qureshi (Chemistry), Bashir Ahmed (European Studies (ASCE)), Aqeel Hayder (Social Work), Juliyana and Kanwal Aftab (Political Science), Zubair Tayyab and M. Rehan (Islamic Learning), Qurratul Ain Leghari (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Aisha Tabassum (Botany), M. Mudasir Nawaz Mughal (Islamic History), Juweria Shahrukh Effendi (Molecular Medicine), Ayesha Siddiqui and Tooba Farooqi (Psychology), Faizan Mirza (Physiology), Muhammad Azhar Khan (Environmental Studies), Muahmmad Umair (Economics), Yumna Fazal (Biochemistry (NCP)), Noreen Manzoor and Julia Servar (Urdu), Mussarrat Shaheen (Persian), Farzana Abu Bakar (Biochemistry), Hina Sheikh (food Science & Technology), Salman Manzoor and Ammad Zafar (Public Administration), and Omar Ahmed Shaikh (Public Administration).

Furthermore, he mentioned that the M.S. Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees were awarded to Abeela Khatoon, Amer Abdur Rehman, Habib Rehmat, Junaid Bin Zia, and Qurat ul Ain (Geography (RS/GIS)), Qamar Iqbal Khan and Sauda Haider (Public Administration).