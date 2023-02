KU awards 31 PhD, 84 MPhil, six MS degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 31 PhD, 84 MPhil, and six MS (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during its meeting held (today) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 31 PhD, 84 MPhil, and six MS (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during its meeting held (today) on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and MPhil degrees were awarded to Osama Fakhruddin Shaikh (Usool-Ud-Din), Sadaf Sajjad and Shabeeh Zehra (Agriculture & Agribusiness Management), Dr Roshan Ali (Anatomy (BMSI)), Iftikhar Mubashir and Shah Zaman (Applied Economics (AERC), Arisha Fatima, Rida Naheed, and Uzma Mohsin (Biotechnology), Mehwish Sadiq, Hira Sarfaraz, and Hira Ejaz (Botany), Sadiq Hussain (Botany (ISHU)), Syed Zohaib Ahsan Mustafa Shah (Chemistry), Nida Ali, Faiza Nazar, Hafiz Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Wasim Qasim, Raza Ali, Habiba Kanwar, Muhammad Abdullah, Waseem Shehzad, and Rabia Ali (Chemistry (HEJ), Ambreen Akhtar Rathore, Hafiza Fazila Mehdi, and Arfa Khan (Clinical psychology), Zahid Raza, Shakaib Un Nabi Siddiqui, and Syed Ehsen Zulfiqar (Criminology), Seema Idrees (Economics), Owais Iqbal Khan (Environmental Studies), Muhammad Ayaz (European Studies (ASCE)), Wajih Ahmed, and Muhammad Shumail (Geology), Naheed Akram, Nadia Asghar, and Muhammad Shoaib (Islamic Learning), Abdul Mateen, and Kiran (ISPA), Muhammad Sameem Kardar, Khush Bakht, and Rabia Aslam (library & Information Sciences), Madeeha Khalid, Naveed Arshad, and Mehar Un Nisa (Mass Communication), Syed Adnan Hussain, Sara Ali, and Syeda Nimrah Batool (Mathematics), Ammad ur Rehman (Microbiology), Iqra (Molecular Medicine (PCMD), Junaid Bashir (Nematology (NNRC(), Madiha Hamid, and Mohsin Ali (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Aftab Ansari, Safia Mehmood Khan, Rizwan Ali, Maryam Askani, and Shah Taj (Pharmacology), Azeem Uddin Zia, and Umeza Mishal (Physics), Dr Sana Mahmood, Dr Nasima Zafar (Physiology (BMSI)), Zain Masood, and Muqaddas Jabeen (Psychology), Ahsan Imam (Public Administration), Muhammad Nisar, Maryam Naz, Muhammad Tasleem Raza, Allah Uddin, and Muhammad Rizwan (Quran & Sunnah), Hyder Ali, and Muhammad Ramzan (Sindhi), Irfan Ghaffar (Social Work), Safdar, and Maryam Naz (Sociology), Sayyeda Numrah Bokhari (Teacher Education), Muhammad Ejaz, and Muhammad Sajjad (urdu), Muhammad Hamza, Shahid Ur Rahman, and Ubaid Ur Rehman (Usool-Ud-Din), Uzma, and Kiran (Zoology), and Abdul Rahim (Zoology (MRCC).

Meanwhile, the PhD degrees were awarded to Shahnaz Batool, Syed Ahsan Raza Naqi (Islamic Learning), Mirza Faizan Ahmed , and Uzma Tabbasum (Applied Economics (AERC)), Hafeez Ur Rehman (Arabic), Yousra Sarfaraz (Biochemistry), Kiran Rani (Botany), Shazia Ishfaq, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Naveed Javed (Chemistry), Atia Gohar (Chemistry (HEJ)), Noreen Jaffri, and Wajeha Zainab (Clinical psychology), Misbah Rehman (Education), Faisal Ahmed Khan (Environmental Studies), Faiza Shaikh (food Science & Technology), Aftab Ahmed Mirza Baig (Health Physical education & sports Sciences), Ghulam Nabi (Islamic Studies (SZIC)), Zarish (Marine Biology), Waqas Ali (Mass Communication), Atteeq Razzak, and Huma Bashir (Mathematics), Saba (Microbiology), Erum Zaheer (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Tazeen Hussain (Pharmaceutics), Noor ul Ain (Pharmacology), Tabinda Salman (Proteomics), Syed Shahan Ali Zaidi, and Muhammad Farhan (Public Administration), Nighat Munir (Special Education), and Sidra Zaheer (Statistics).

Furthermore, the KU ASRB awarded M.S. (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees to Syeda Faizien Fatima (Microbiology), Sababa Khalid (Criminology), Taha Mehmood (Public Administration), Sana Niaz, and Atif Saeed, and Sumera Yasmeen (Teacher Education).