KU awards 36 Phd, 68 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (AS&RB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 36 PhD, 68 MPhil, and one M.S. (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The M.Phil degrees were awarded to Syed Ghufran Alam (Applied Chemistry), Zia Ullah, and M. Qaveem Akhtar (Applied Economics), Ilma Sharif, and Shahdah Hanif (Applied Economics (AERC)), Kulsoom Bibi, and Abeer Mohsin (Biochemistry (NCP)), Affan Tahir (Biotechnology (KIBGE)), Muhammad Askari, Kamran Ashraf, Mahnoor Khan, and Sumara Shaheen (Botany), Syeda Nida Fatima (Botany (ISHU(), Sara Zaidi, Sumera Karim, and Anas Iftikhar (business Administration (KUBS)), Javaria Abbasi, Arshad Fazal, Sundus Ahsan, Faiza Nayyer Zaidi, and Adnan Ahmed (Chemistry), Naseer Ahmed, Ali Raza, and Rida Tehreem (Chemistry (HEJ(), Tabasam Jabbar (Clinical Psychology), Toqeer Ahmed Khan (Criminology), Kamran Khan, and Nayab (Economics), Muhammad Murid Gabol (Education), Tahira Bano, and Asifa Shahid (food Science and Technology), Abdul Khalique, Mehwish Kiran, Hafiz Manzoor Ahmed Kalwar, and Rabia Javaid (Islamic Learning), Aqsa Haider Memon, and Mariym (library and Information Sciences), Shiza Khan (Mass Communication), Linta Jabeen, and Safdar Ali (Mathematics), Quratul Ain (Marine Biology), Shuja Ahmed (Microbiology), Dr Vinita Kumari (Microbiology (BMSI)), Muniba Inam, Mehwish Jameel, Khizra Sohail, and Ayesha Sadiq (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Monica Prakash, Iqra Haider, and Sehrish Erum (Pharmaceutics), Yusra Khan, and Amima Asif Ghouri (Pharmacognosy), Nazish Fatima (Pharmacology), Sagheera Bibi (Physiology), Ayesha Ali, and Shahzad Afzal Kayabi (Public Administration), Muhammad Zahid, and Hafiz Muaz (Quran and Sunnah), Zubair Ahmed (Sindhi), Waheed Akber (Social Work), Aisha Khalid, and Saima (Sociology), Syed Muhammad Adnan (Statistics), Muhammad Riaz (Teacher Education), Nisar Hussain (urdu), Abid Hussain, and Eram Akhtar Siddiqui (Usooluddin), and Hafiza Parsa Khalid (Zoology).

Meanwhile, the PhD degrees were awarded to Syed Mohammad Bilal Kazmi (Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology), Munazah Nazeer (Applied Economics (AERC)), Mehwish Hamid (Biochemistry), Ume Kulsoom (Biotechnology (KIBGE)), Syed Muhammad Enam Ullah (Botany), Muhammad Ishtiaq Husain Ghori (Chemistry), Aaqib Ullah, and Adeeba (Chemistry (HEJ)), Muzaffar Ali (Clinical Psychology), Saadia Sultan Wahla (Geography), Muhammad Iftikhar (Health and Physical education and sports Sciences (HPESS)), Muneer Ahmad (Islamic Banking and Finance (SZIC)), Zaheer Abbas, Syed Farhan Hussain Shah, Nazia Parveen, and Sadia Irum (Islamic Learning), Wajiha Shaikh (Marine Biology), Falak Naz (Mass Communication), Ambreen Zehra Rizvi (Mathematics), Dr Raziuddin Ahmad (Microbiology), Munirah, and Sumbul Zehra (Molecular Medicine), Shaista Zafar (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Syed Hameez Jawed (Pharmaceutics), Nabiha Iqbal (Pharmacology), Amjad Ali, and Shazia Nazar (Physiology), Adil Shakil Ahmed (Plant Conservation), Shazia Malik, Syed Zakir Shah, and Asif Raza (Political Science), Muhammad Mubashir Qadir, and Salman Ahmed Khatani (Public Administration), Imtiaz Begum (Quran and Sunnah), Syed Jafar (Sociology), and Beenish Siddiqua (Urdu).

Furthermore, the KU ASRB awarded M.S. (30 Cr. Hr) degrees to Muhammad Ehsan Mumtaz (Computer Science).