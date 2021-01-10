KU Awards 95 M.Phil, PhD, MS, MD, and M.S Course Work degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 64 M.Phil, 26 PhD, two Masters of Surgery, one Doctor of Medicine and two M.S. Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees in various disciplines.

Karachi University Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees, said a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Imtiaz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali Tahir and Dilawar Ali (Marine Biology), Farkhanda Emad and Aisha Ahmed (Psychology), Memuna Amber (Microbiology), Shoukat Wali, Hira Sattar, Sana Fatima, Erum Asghar Ali, Muhammad Usman, Sadiq Noor Khan, Daim Asif Raja, Aziz ur Rehman, Kashif Hussain, Faiza Saleem, Mehwish Solangi, Shahida and Nida Tabassum (Chemistry [HEJ]), Kanwal Aftab and Afzal Ahmed (Institute of Space Science and Technology), Laeeq Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed and Salman Mahmood (Islamic Learning), Nighat Parveen (Environmental Studies), M. Talha Saleem (Pharmacetics), Aliya Saleem and Anum Khan (History), Saadia Birjees, Syeda Tabbassum Zehraq and Shariqa Khawaja (Pharmacology), Zafar Ali (Pakistan Studies), Farhein Ahmed (Biotechnology), Rabia Awan and Tauseef Imtiaz (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Shahiza Zahoor (urdu), Dur e Shahwar Gul and Naveed Khawar (Chemistry), Shams ur Rahman, Rafiuddin and Abdul Nasir Usmani (Quran and Sunnah), Ihsanullah, Madiha Hassan and Haroon ur Rashid(Zoology), Altaf Ur Rehman and Atta Ullah (Usool Ud Din), Imtiaz Hussain (Sociology), Urobah Batool (business Administration), M.

Shahid Waheed and M. Ali Mujtaba (Applied Economics), Ihsan Ullah and Muhammad Zafran (Mathematics), Memona Fatima (Pharmacognosy), Zarmeen Younus (Biochemistry), Nirma Naz Siddiqui, Abiha Fatima and Shazameen M. Aslam (Molecular Medicine), Sami ur Rehman (Botany), and Sumaira Kanwal (Genetics), Naimah Muhammad, Roman Younus and Hani Ahmed (Clinical Psychology).

Meanwhile, he said that the PhD degrees were awarded to Zeeshan Faisal Khan (International Relations), Mahmood Sheikh (Pharmacognosy), Malik Wajid Hussain Chan (Marine Biology), Sobia Iqbal (Public Administration), Afshan Abbas (Pharmacology), Muhammad Qasim Siddiqui and Muhammad Sohail (Usool Ud Din), M. Shabir (Islamic Studies [SZIC]), Asma Rani and Shahnila Haider Rizvi (Mathematics), Ayesha Naz (Urdu), M. Ramzan (Islamic History), Kaleem Ullah, Hafiz Naveed Anwar and S. Ayaz Ahmed Shah (Quran and Sunnah), Arjumand Zehra (European Studies), Yamna Khurshid (Molecular Medicine), Maria Taj Muhammad (Chemistry), Mayoor Khan and islam Dad (Zoology), Qudsia Begum (Biochemistry), Sitwat Qureshi (Physics), Nida and Asbah Zia (Psychology), Tooba Mehfooz (food Science and Technology), and Rida Masood (Pharmaceutics).

Professor Dr Abdul Waheed mentioned that MS (Master of Surgery) degrees in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery were awarded to Dr Sharjeel Bashir (BDS) and Syeda Arzoo while Doctor of Medicine degree in Dermatology was awarded to Dr Abdullah Yahya (MBBS) whereas M.S. Course Work (with 30 Credit Hours) degrees were awarded to Mir Hamza (Food Science and Technology) and Irfanullah (Criminology).