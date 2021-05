KU awards MPhil, PhD degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 80 MPhil, 31 PhD, one Masters of Surgery, and three M.S. Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the ASRB's recently held meeting here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Yawar Abbas, Jaweia Ishrat, Saboor Fatima, Faran Anwer, M. Abbas, Zakir Hussain, Sikandar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Ahmed, Ali Asghar and M. Affan Ul Haq (Islamic Learning), M. Junaid Saleem (Usool-ud-din), Rida Ayesha (food Science and Technology), Anbreen, Sidra Jamil Khan and Marium Younus Paracha (Pharmacology), Tuba Sahar (Pharmaceutics), Noman Ali Khan, M. Faizan Khan, Rafi Ullah and Rafee Uddin (Quran and Sunnah), Muniba Rehman and Shazia Ismail (Psychology), Naleem Israr and Javeria Asif (Physics), Madiha Ansari and Maria Ghanghro (Microbiology), M. Ammad and Mehwish Kalam (Biotechnology), Abu Bakar Iqbal, Aamir Khan, Aasia Shaheen and Marvi Buksh (Chemistry), Saman Rashid (Protomics [NCP]), Dinar Badaruddin, Sumera Chisti, M. Haris Bhati and Amna (Islamic History), Ushra Batool Hashmi, Muneer Hussain, Sajid Ali, Rumaisa Abdul Rahim and Venus (Marine Biology), Nourina Nasim (Chemistry [HEJ]), Sunila Kanwal and Amna Naseer (Environmental Studies), Anam Kanza Bhatty and Saira Niazi (Clinical Psychology), Sobia Tahir and Ayesha Umer (Biochemistry), Syeda Rubab Fatima, Shereen and Saima Siddique (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), M. Babur Khan Suri (English), Dr Wajid Hussain (MBBS) (Microbiology [BMSI]), Hira Fatima (Space and Planetary Astrophysics), Abdul Shakoor and Sahar Qaiser (Economics), Syed Murtaza Abbas (Botany), Hera Shabbir, Farzana Zaidi, Hafiz Atta ur Rehman, Muhammad Haider and Ajaz Ahmad (urdu), Ali Javed (Zoology), Sumbul Khatoon, Muhammad Ali, Tarique Aziz, Saad Bin Shahab and Noor Hassan (Mathematics), Nilam Bano and Zia Ud Din (Applied Economics), Dr Nasir Jamil (MBBS) (Physiology), M.

Khurram Amin (Statistics), Abdul Shakoor (Pakistan Studies), Ramsha Nasir (Public Administration), Syed Faraz Ali (Geology) and Syed Iqbal Hussain Naqvi (Commerce).

Meanwhile, he said that the PhD degrees were awarded to Uzma, Abdul Waheed, M. Talha Hussain and M. Shoaib Attari (Islamic Learning), M. Askari (Mass Communication), Afshan Mahboob Khan and Mufazala Shamim (Physiology), Saba Javaid (Physics), Sadaf Hafeez (Clinical Psychology), Sehrish, Sidrah Shahzad, Asia Afzal and Sahar Rafiq (Biochemistry), Imran Hussain (Usool-ud-din), Kifayat Ullah Shah and Maqsood Ur Rehman (Quran and Sunnah), Faiza Zafar and Kanwal Zahid (Chemistry), Ayaz Ahmed Khan (International Relations), Syeda Mohsina Abidi (Psychology), Rabiya Nasir (Marine Sciences), M. Jamil (Mathematics), Naveed Shakil and Faizan Ahmed (Islamic History), Syed Asif Jahanzeb Kazmi (Pharmacology), Ashfaq Ahmed (Nematology [NNRC]), Sadar Aslam (Marine Biology), Saman Hussain (Commerce), Syed Kashan Ali Shah (Public Administration), Kiran Nayyar ul Haque (Political Science) and Shah Zaman (Criminology).

Furthermore, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed mentioned that an MS (Master of Surgery) degree was awarded to Dr Sumera Mehmood (Gynecology and Obstetrics), while three MS Course Work (with 30 Credit Hours) was awarded to Tariq Rehmat (Public Administration), Usama Haider and Humair Ahmed (Geography [RS/GIS]).