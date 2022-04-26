KU blast a suicide attack: In-charge CTD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab on Tuesday said the van blast at Karachi University was a suicide attack which claimed lives of four persons.

The suicide bomber was a woman and a banned organization had also claimed responsibility of the attack, he said talking to the media.

Raja Umar Khattab said ball bearings were used in the explosives, which were in a hand bag carried by the bomber.

He said it could not be termed a security breach as large number of students came to varsity and the bags of all of them could not be checked.