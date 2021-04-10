UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU Botanical Garden Named After Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

KU Botanical Garden named after Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali

The Syndicate of University of Karachi unanimously approved to name the Botanical Garden and Herbarium after varsity's former vice chancellor Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syndicate of University of Karachi unanimously approved to name the Botanical Garden and Herbarium after varsity's former vice chancellor Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali.

The Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the syndicate meeting that granted approval to the special Selection Board for meritorious Professor BPS-22 and approved Professor Dr Samina Bano of Biochemistry Department, Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar of Pharmacognosy Department and Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, of Zoology Department for the post of Meritorious Professor.

The KU Syndicate members also approved decisions regarding appointment and removal of different academy members.

The Syndicate meeting decided that the applicants who have applied for the teaching purpose under the 2019 advertisement would submit a test result of GRE subject tests.

The members agreed that these candidates must have 50 percentile.

The meeting also decided that officers who have been appointed through the selection board would be considered eligible for the elections of the Syndicate.

The members also approved the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning and all the members appreciated the initiative taken by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in this regard.

The Syndicate members also approved to adopt the notification issued by the Sindh Government regarding the up-gradation of the computer operators.

The Syndicate members nominated Professor Dr Mansoor Ahmed as the representative of the KU Syndicate on the Board of Secondary education Karachi for two years.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Enterprise 2019 Karachi University Post All Government

Recent Stories

106 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested over Corona ..

3 minutes ago

HDA appeals citizens to clear bills for better per ..

3 minutes ago

All steps taken to make NA-75 by-election fair, fr ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition's hopes dash to ground amid lack of pol ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab starts single dose vaccination for 70-plus ..

3 minutes ago

Multi-city roll out of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.