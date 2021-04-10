KU Botanical Garden named after Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Syndicate of University of Karachi unanimously approved to name the Botanical Garden and Herbarium after varsity's former vice chancellor Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syndicate of University of Karachi unanimously approved to name the Botanical Garden and Herbarium after varsity's former vice chancellor Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali.

The Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the syndicate meeting that granted approval to the special Selection Board for meritorious Professor BPS-22 and approved Professor Dr Samina Bano of Biochemistry Department, Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar of Pharmacognosy Department and Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, of Zoology Department for the post of Meritorious Professor.

The KU Syndicate members also approved decisions regarding appointment and removal of different academy members.

The Syndicate meeting decided that the applicants who have applied for the teaching purpose under the 2019 advertisement would submit a test result of GRE subject tests.

The members agreed that these candidates must have 50 percentile.

The meeting also decided that officers who have been appointed through the selection board would be considered eligible for the elections of the Syndicate.

The members also approved the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning and all the members appreciated the initiative taken by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in this regard.

The Syndicate members also approved to adopt the notification issued by the Sindh Government regarding the up-gradation of the computer operators.

The Syndicate members nominated Professor Dr Mansoor Ahmed as the representative of the KU Syndicate on the Board of Secondary education Karachi for two years.