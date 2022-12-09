UrduPoint.com

KU BS Third Year Entry Test For Academic Year 2023 On Dec 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 08:57 PM

KU BS third year entry test for academic year 2023 on Dec 10

The University of Karachi will hold an entry test for the BS programs (third year) morning shift for the academic year 2023 on December 10, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Friday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi will hold an entry test for the BS programs (third year) morning shift for the academic year 2023 on December 10, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Friday.

She mentioned that admissions in the BS (third year) two-year programs would be offered in the departments of business Administration (BS (BBA)), Public Administration (BSPA), and Computer Science (BSCS).

According to her, 210 candidates are registered for the Saturday test and they would appear in the department of economics and added that the KU would conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

She advised that candidates could print their admit cards from the official web portal i.e. www.uokadmission.edu.pk. She said that all necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centers is available on the admit cards.

She directed that candidates should report at the examination center at 10:00 am for the 100-minute long test.

She added that candidates should bring their original Computerized National Identity Card and admit card to their examination rooms.

Dr Saima Akhtar further said that the entry test for BS (first year), Doctor of Physical Therapy, and Doctor of Pharmacy is scheduled for Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Doctor December Sunday Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

DIG Sukkur tightens noose around criminals

2 minutes ago
 SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for ..

SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for enhancing exports

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate ..

Balochistan Home Minister determined to eliminate corruption from society

2 minutes ago
 LHC rejects Imran's plea against ending his right ..

LHC rejects Imran's plea against ending his right to defence in defamation suit

2 minutes ago
 German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in ..

German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies t ..

Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies to Turkey, Creation of Gas Hub

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.