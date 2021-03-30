KU BSc (Pass) Botany Practical examinations meeting to be held on April 01

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of the internal and external examiners regarding the first, second, third, and fourth practical examination of BSc (Pass) Botany would be held on April 01at 10 am in the Department of Botany University of Karachi.

Announcement to this effect was made by KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday, said a spokesperson.

All the examiners were advised to attend the meeting so that the schedule of practical examinations and other matters could be finalized.