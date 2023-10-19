KU, CAC initiates bicycling project for campus

The University of Karachi (KU) and the Climate Action Change (CAC) have partnered to launch a bicycling project for students. The project aims to promote physical activity, reduce carbon emissions, save valuable time for students, and provide an engaging and healthy activity within the university campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The University of Karachi (KU) and the Climate Action Change (CAC) have partnered to launch a bicycling project for students. The project aims to promote physical activity, reduce carbon emissions, save valuable time for students, and provide an engaging and healthy activity within the university campus.

On Thursday, the CAC and Vlektra e-bike providers visited the University of Karachi. The KU's Center of Excellence for Women's Studies hosted the CAC and Vlektra at the KU Administration Roundabout so that they could demonstrate sustainable transportation to the students.

The CAC announced to donate 50 bicycles for the students of the KU CEWS and its representative Javeria mentioned that the CAC would also like to handover bicycles to other departments of the varsity. She said bicycles are healthier and cost-effective and also will help in sustaining a green environment.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that cycling is a very good option for a person's physical health and added that by promoting the trend of cycling on the campus, we can play our role in reducing environmental pollution as well as dropping transport expenditures.

Past President of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science and renowned scientist Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro shared the example of China where the majority of people used bicycles as a routine. He shared that the e-bike option is good for the environment as it helps in reducing carbon emissions and they are environmentally friendly.

A large number of female students also availed the opportunity and participated in a bicycle rally led by CAC members and KU CEWS from the KU Administration Roundabout to Azadi Chowk.