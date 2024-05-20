KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of a student from the morning program-2024 after the verification from the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that the admission was canceled immediately as the marksheet was forged.

According to details, Reeja Ali daughter of Fazal Muhammad Surahio, having form number 671445 and marksheet seat number 619129, was enrolled in BS First Year in the Department of Botany.

The verification from the BIEK shows that she failed the intermediate exams in 2023 and submitted a forged marksheet to get admission to the University of Karachi.