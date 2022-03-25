KU cancels admission for submitting forged marks sheet

The University of Karachi has canceled the admission in the evening program for the academic session 2021 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, the in-charge, KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, said

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi has canceled the admission in the evening program for the academic session 2021 after the verification from the board of Intermediate education Karachi, the in-charge, KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, said.

She mentioned that Muhammad Minhal Hussain Qazalbash son of Mirza Zulfiqar Hussain Qazalbash had submitted a forged marks sheet to get admission in theEP BS First Year of the Department of Economics.

His admission form number was 530275 and his mark sheet roll number was 614074.