KU Cancels Admission For Submitting Forged Marks Sheet

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The University of Karachi has canceled the admission in the evening program for the academic session 2021 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, the in-charge, KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, said

She mentioned that Muhammad Minhal Hussain Qazalbash son of Mirza Zulfiqar Hussain Qazalbash had submitted a forged marks sheet to get admission in theEP BS First Year of the Department of Economics.

His admission form number was 530275 and his mark sheet roll number was 614074.

>