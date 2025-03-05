KU Cancels Admission Of Morning Program For Submitting Tempered Mark-sheet
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The University of Karachi canceled the admission of a student from the morning program-2025 after verification from the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.
The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar on Wednesday mentioned that the admission was cancelled with immediate effect as the mark-sheet was forged.
According to details, Aasia Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmed, having form number 4455295, and mark-sheet roll number 958403, was enrolled in BS First Year in the KU’s Department of Health, Physical education and sports Sciences, and had submitted a tempered mark-sheet.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education minister visits Matric exam centres6 minutes ago
-
Public complaints on food prices reviewed6 minutes ago
-
KU cancels admission of morning program for submitting tempered mark-sheet6 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Primary, Secondary Healthcare assumes office6 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in accident near Kot Chutta6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on illegal deductions from Ramazan package funds16 minutes ago
-
Four held for kidnapping, torturing man16 minutes ago
-
Women Development Centre inaugurated at Women University16 minutes ago
-
Fire in Cholistan claims lives of 4 kids, injures woman26 minutes ago
-
Govt to build 500,000 houses in 5 years, pledges CM26 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters26 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes interest-free loans36 minutes ago