KU Cancels Admission Of Morning Program For Submitting Tempered Mark-sheet

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The University of Karachi canceled the admission of a student from the morning program-2025 after verification from the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar on Wednesday mentioned that the admission was cancelled with immediate effect as the mark-sheet was forged.

According to details, Aasia Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmed, having form number 4455295, and mark-sheet roll number 958403, was enrolled in BS First Year in the KU’s Department of Health, Physical education and sports Sciences, and had submitted a tempered mark-sheet.

More Stories From Pakistan