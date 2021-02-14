KU cancels four admissions on forged documents charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi has cancelled four admissions in morning program for the academic session 2021 after the verification from the board of Intermediate education Karachi In-charge, Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar said on Sunday said Saif ur Rehman son of Qaiser Rehman had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission in BSc (H) in the Department of Chemistry. His admission form number was 362276 and Muzammil Wahid s/o Abdul Wahid Mukhtar submitted a forged marks sheet in the Department of Chemistry.

His admission form number was 357149.

Meanwhile, Dr Saima Akhtar added that marks sheet of Amna Arshad daughter of Hakeem Syed Arshad Hussain was also found forged during the verification process.

Her admission form number was 352781 and got admission in BA (H) English whereas marks sheet of Urooj Afsar d/o Muhammad Afsar Khan also found tampered. Her admission form number was 349193 and got admission in BEd (H) Teacher Education.