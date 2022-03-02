KU cancels two admissions for submitting forged marksheet

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning programme-2022 after the verification from the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their marksheets were forged.

According to details, Tehreen Minhas daughter of Minhas, having form number 527762 and marksheet roll number 616942 was enrolled in BS First Year in the department of chemistry, she had submitted a tempered marksheet while Syed Mustafa Ali son of Akbar Ali had submitted a forged marksheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the department of education. His admission form number was 539880 and marksheet roll number was 408915.