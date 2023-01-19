UrduPoint.com

KU Cancels Two Admissions Of Morning Program For Submitting Tempered Mark-sheets

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 06:53 PM

KU cancels two admissions of morning program for submitting tempered mark-sheets

The University of Karachi canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2023 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2023 after the verification from the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their mark-sheets were forged.

According to details, Muhammad Mairaj son of Muhammad Rafiq, having form number 627654, and marksheet roll number 478292 was enrolled in BS First Year in the department of geology, had submitted a tempered mark-sheet while Imran son of Rasool Bux Rodnari had submitted a forged mark-sheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the department of history. His admission form number was 627693 and marksheet roll number was 209815.

