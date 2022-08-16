KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Tuesday organized a special program to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

The KU Students' Advisor Office arranged the central program which was held here on the lawn of the new administration building while a number of departments also arranged programs on this occasion.

The main event started with a recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat and members of the KU's Inclusive Society along with others presented the national anthem in sign language after which speech and quiz competitions were held.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the main event said that during the last 75 years we have gained a lot from the motherland but did not return back anything to the country.

He observed that if we compared our country with other nations we can realize that we are way behind them as we did not focus on education and did not establish a research and development culture.

He said that our beloved country has a lot of resources that are good enough for Pakistan's development.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that we need trustworthy leadership so that they can do justice and provide basic facilities to the masses.

He mentioned that Pakistan's majority is comprised of youngsters which are around 65 percent of the total population, if the public and private sectors give them a proper chance and guide them properly, then they could do wonders for the country.

On this occasion, the music society of the varsity released its new national song and also presented it during the celebration ceremony while the drama society presented a special drama for the audience. The arts and culture society arranged painting sessions for students.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributed medals among 168 students for achieving first positions in various national and international competitions while he also distributed merit certificates among 162 students for performing volunteer activities on different occasions.

The KU's registrar, deans, chairpersons, employees, and students attended the main event. Later, the KU VC Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi attended the programs organized by the departments of public administration, computer science, and faculty of pharmacy.