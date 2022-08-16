UrduPoint.com

KU Celebrates Country's Diamond Jubilee

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KU celebrates country's diamond jubilee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Tuesday organized a special program to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

The KU Students' Advisor Office arranged the central program which was held here on the lawn of the new administration building while a number of departments also arranged programs on this occasion.

The main event started with a recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat and members of the KU's Inclusive Society along with others presented the national anthem in sign language after which speech and quiz competitions were held.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the main event said that during the last 75 years we have gained a lot from the motherland but did not return back anything to the country.

He observed that if we compared our country with other nations we can realize that we are way behind them as we did not focus on education and did not establish a research and development culture.

He said that our beloved country has a lot of resources that are good enough for Pakistan's development.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that we need trustworthy leadership so that they can do justice and provide basic facilities to the masses.

He mentioned that Pakistan's majority is comprised of youngsters which are around 65 percent of the total population, if the public and private sectors give them a proper chance and guide them properly, then they could do wonders for the country.

On this occasion, the music society of the varsity released its new national song and also presented it during the celebration ceremony while the drama society presented a special drama for the audience. The arts and culture society arranged painting sessions for students.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributed medals among 168 students for achieving first positions in various national and international competitions while he also distributed merit certificates among 162 students for performing volunteer activities on different occasions.

The KU's registrar, deans, chairpersons, employees, and students attended the main event. Later, the KU VC Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi attended the programs organized by the departments of public administration, computer science, and faculty of pharmacy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Education Guide Karachi University Event From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

3 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.