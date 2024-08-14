KU celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) University of Karachi celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Two main events were held on the lawn in front of the KU Administration Block and many departments, centers, and institutes arranged different programs related to the Independence Day celebration.

After a flag hoisting ceremony, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during his address, said that Independence Day is significant for nations. This is not just a celebration, it always reminds the struggle faced to get freedom, and the sacrifices made to get freedom, so we must remember those who lost their lives for the country.

He mentioned that we need to be accountable as individuals and as a nation, particularly on this day. This is so unfortunate that we questioned what this country has done for us rather than visualizing what we are doing for our motherland. This country is our identification and we have to work for the betterment of our homeland with dedication.

He termed that we have to follow the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline to achieve the dream of a great welfare state.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that everyone has the right to adopt his own ideology but no ideology can be bigger than Pakistan. We are a free nation but are we fulfilling the responsibilities of a free nation which was dreamed of by the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed that the development of nations is not possible without a proper education system quoted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah described education as a matter of life and death for the nation and added that unfortunately, we have forgotten that too.

He further said that the use of drugs is increasing rapidly in our society and also reaching educational institutions. We have to work hard to eradicate drugs to save the young generation and to create a healthy society.

Earlier, a moment of silence was observed and the registrar, deans, heads, chairpersons, faculty members, student and campus security advisors, students, employees, and staff were present in large numbers on this occasion.

The KU Music Society released the eighth national song “Hum Hi Tu Pakistan Hain” for the audience while the KU Theatre Society presented a drama, and the KU Debate and Dialogue Society arranged speech and quiz competitions whereas foreign students also sang national songs.

At the end of the ceremony, achievement medals and merit certificates were distributed among more than 300 students who have represented the University of Karachi in various extracurricular activities in and outside the country and showed outstanding performance during multiple events.

Later, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi cut the Independence Day cake and also participated in the events held in different departments.