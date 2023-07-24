KU chemical engineering program receives PEC re-accreditation

The B.E. Chemical Engineering Programme at the University of Karachi has received re-accreditation from the Pakistan Engineering Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The B.E. Chemical Engineering Programme at the University of Karachi has received re-accreditation from the Pakistan Engineering Council.

A delegation of five members from the PEC visited the KU Department of Chemical Engineering to evaluate the batches enrolled between 2019 and 2023.

The departmental chairperson Professor Dr Shagufta Ishtiyaque shared that after thoroughly assessing the department and campus, the delegation agreed to re-accredit the chemical engineering programme.

She mentioned that the PEC delegation has assured the department that the formal documents confirming the re-accreditation would be provided shortly.

The delegation which was led by Engineer Professor Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani from the University of Punjab, Lahore, spent two days at the University of Karachi, assessing the performance and activities of the chemical engineering department.

Other members of the delegation included Engineer Taha Ahmed Khan, Engineer Dr Neharullah Khan, Engineer Dr Asad Ullah Khan, and Engineer Dr Ghulamullah Khan Kakar.

Professor Dr Shagufta Ishtiyaque informed that during the visit, the PEC delegation met with various faculty members, students, and administrative staff of the department, and also met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, registrar, director of finance, dean of the faculty of science and engineering, Chairperson of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and others.

The visitors informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that they have noted significant improvements in the chemical engineering department compared to their previous visit.

They expressed hope for more extracurricular activities in the future and appreciated the department's strong connection with industries.

The PEC team also provided recommendations for the betterment of the infrastructure and facility enhancements, which would be implemented soon by the chemical engineering department.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated that the department of chemical engineering and the KU quality enhancement cell has implemented the recommendation shared during the previous visit of the PEC delegation on time and hoped that they would also apply the suggestions given by the visiting team on priority.