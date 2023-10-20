Open Menu

KU Chemistry 73’ Class Celebrates Golden Jubilee

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 06:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The alumni of Class 73’ of the Department of Chemistry, the University of Karachi (KU) celebrated the Golden Jubilee and recalled their unforgettable memories with the audience at the department’s auditorium.

On this occasion, they denoted research equipment, the latest computers, books, laboratory items and machines, and air-conditioners, announced to upgrade of labs and library as well, and announced 16 scholarships for the students including three scholarships for students enrolled in MPhil and PhD programs, said a statement issued on Friday.

Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while welcoming the Class of 73, said that educating a child would surely help in developing the next generation. He mentioned that better human resource management was essential to sustain the success of organizations.

He shared that it was a very special moment for him as he had witnessed the true commitment and dedication of former students of the University of Karachi.

Dr Khalid Iraqi said, today we have witnessed that students always remain attached to their alma mater and they really want to do a lot for their departments and university.

Earlier, during the ceremony, three documentaries were shown in which the history of the KU Department of Chemistry and memories of Class 73’ was presented.

The introduction of deceased teachers and students, as well as others associated with Class 73’ were presented in the ceremony documentaries.

Former students including Ziaur Rehman Zia, Dr Haider Khawaja, Humayun Manzoor, Professor Ejaz Ahmad Farooqui and others shared the details of the donations and their memories with the audience.

The Class 73’ also launched a commemorative Golden Jubilee Magazine during their mega event which was attended by the former students of Class 73’ who came from America, Europe and other countries.

They shared that they would like to guide students and the Department’s faculty to improve the academic and research activities in the department of chemistry.

