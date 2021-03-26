KU, CHIT inks MoU to launch innovative projects in healthcare sector

The University of Karachi (KU) and the Centre for Health, Innovation, and Transformation (CHIT) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding to launch innovative projects in the healthcare sector and industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and the Centre for Health, Innovation, and Transformation (CHIT) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding to launch innovative projects in the healthcare sector and industries.

Director CHIT Dr Minhaj A Qidwai and the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the MoU document here at the VC Secretariat.

Under the agreement, The KU and the CHIT would work together to develop a platform for innovations in healthcare and to transform the healthcare professionals through their capacity building.

The MoU would focus to lead, connect, innovate and transform health care to achieve a society of healthy communities where all individuals would reach their highest health potential.

This MoU would also focus to bring talent especially the youngsters and would provide them essential resources so that they could make their names in the healthcare sector, academia, business, business, community, and policy and decision-making institutions.

The MoU was aimed to create a strategy to market commercially viable healthcare research ideas and would introduce health management courses. As per the MoU, both organizations would hold joint workshops, training sessions, seminars, and capacity building of offices of research in local and private varsities of Pakistan.