Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KU college principals, teachers Academic Council elections on Jan 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The elections to the Academic Council of the University of Karachi (KU) from the college’s principals and college teachers’ Constituencies respectively will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre from 09:30 am to 4:00 pm, the KU Registrar and Returning Officer Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said in a statement issued here Wednesday.

He mentioned that four principals of affiliated colleges of whom at least one will be from professional colleges and one from a women’s college and 05 college teachers from the affiliated colleges should have at least five years’ service to be elected by all the principals and teachers constituencies respectively.

The RO Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the nomination papers could be submitted by Wednesday, January 10, 2024, by 1:00 pm, in the KU Registrar’s Office.

According to him, the objections to the provisional voters’ list, if any, could be filled by Monday, January 08, 2024, till 1:00 pm, and candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers by Wednesday, January 17, 2024, till 1:00 pm.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed shared that the final list of candidates would be issued on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, by 4:00 pm.

