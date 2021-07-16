KU completes admission process through ERP system: Dr Imran Siddiqui

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi has completed the admission process for M.Phil, PHD, MS, and MD through the Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP System) for the very first time.

Convener, ERP Committee, Dr Imran Siddiqui while addressing a meeting on Friday said KU was one of few universities in the country which was using latest technology as it provided benefits to employees and students.

In the next phase, the varsity would implement the ERP System in other departments, he said.

He informed participants of meeting that KU would conduct an entry test for the M.Phil, PHD, MS, and MD program on Sunday. Under the said system, computerized roll number and issuance of a smart card, attendance of students, and payment of fees and conduct of examinations will be completed expeditiously and parents would also be informed about attendance of students through SMS.

ERP Committee Convener further said the system would make it easier for students to get their exam records, as well as, results would be compiled in a timely manner and parents would also be able to monitor their children's performance in the exams.

"The smart system will automatically generate attendance data which will also be reported to the parents. Fee vouchers can be obtained sitting at home and to deal with any emergency, student's blood group, home address, and parents contact number are also available on the smart cards." The participants of the meeting were informed that due to the personal interest of KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, soil testing work had started for the construction of new building of Faculty of Law, and construction work would start after Eid-ul-Adha.

They were told that a standard school and state-of-the-art daycare center would be set up soon to facilitate teachers and non-teaching staff of KU. The participants of the meeting were apprised that options like the public-private partnerships were on cards for long-term plan of KU to set up a teaching hospital at the campus.