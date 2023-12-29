KU conference illuminates best practices in biological research

The National Biosafety Framework (NBF) serves as the cornerstone for effective biorisk management in any country, ensuring the safe handling, transport and use of biological materials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The National Biosafety Framework (NBF) serves as the cornerstone for effective biorisk management in any country, ensuring the safe handling, transport and use of biological materials.

These views were expressed by the Chairperson of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Aga Khan University Hospital, Professor Dr Erum Khan during her scientific talk at the inaugural session of the two–day conference on “National Biosafety Framework: The Missing Link in Biorisk Management in Pakistan” held at the Jinnah Auditorium of Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering of the University here Friday. The conference was organized by the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) Pakistan National Chapter and KU-KIBGE in collaboration with the Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) and Pakistan academy of Sciences.

She said that biorisk management encompassed a spectrum of activities aimed at preventing accidental or intentional release of biological agents that could pose a threat to human health, agriculture and the environment.

Professor Dr Erum Khan mentioned that a robust NBF would facilitate compliance with international standards, fostering collaboration and information exchange with the global scientific community. This, in turn, would enhance Pakistan’s capacity to address emerging infectious diseases and bioterrorism threats, she expressed.

She said that establishing and implementing a comprehensive biorisk management framework is imperative to ensure the safe and responsible conduct of biological research and activities, ultimately safeguarding public health and the environment.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi informed the audience that the main objective of this conference is to provide an opportunity for women teachers and researchers to play and strengthen their role in the development of science and promote their representation in scientific and technological leadership.

“This conference will help in cultivating a culture of scientific awareness and research at the undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate levels across all scientific disciplines throughout Pakistan.”

Another speaker, First Scientific Officer, Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency, Qandeel Zehra Zameer, while highlighting the “Environmental Safety: The Essential Initiatives to Achieve Excellence in Pakistan” mentioned that Pakistan faced significant environmental challenges, from air and water pollution to deforestation and climate change. To achieve excellence in environmental safety, we require a multi-pronged approach with several essential initiatives, she added.

She recommended some key areas to focus on an emergency basis and suggested that authorities should address air, water and soil pollution without further delay.

She informed the audience that resource management including water conservation, waste management, and forestry and land management are essential to implement reforestation programs in degraded areas, promote sustainable logging practices, combat deforestation, and protect biodiversity through protected areas.

CEO International Biorisk Management Expert, USA, Sean G. Kaufman, President of PBSA Professor Dr Saeed Khan, senior manager of Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Aga Khan University, Furqan Kabir, consultant at Department of Molecular Pathology, Liaquat National Hospital Dr Syed Zulfiqar Ali Naqvi, senior manager of the Infectious Diseases Research Lab, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, AKU, Molecular Biologist at the Department of Molecular Pathology, Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Maria Zahid, Secretary OWSD Professor Dr Saima Saleem and others also spoke on this occasion.

During the oral presentation, 15 scientific and research papers and articles were presented by the scientists, scholars, researchers, and MPhil and PhD students whereas 50 posters were put on display.