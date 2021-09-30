UrduPoint.com

KU Decides To Award Three Scholarships Each Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Department of Islamic History, University of Karachi on Thursday decided to award three scholarships each year.

According to the varsity, the need and merit-based scholarships would be given to the students who would fulfill the criteria set by the departmental faculty.

This scholarship has been named after Professor Dr Muhammad Shakeel Siddiqui- the former chairman of the department. He was a beloved teacher of the department.

We are launching this scholarship to pay homage to our late teacher for his religious and scholarly services, said the Chairman Department Islamic History Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq.

He mentioned that funding for the said scholarship would be arranged by faculty members voluntarily.

Dr Shafiq mentioned that Professor Dr Muhammad Shakeel Siddiqui died on September 27, 2014.

