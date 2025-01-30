KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams

The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi decided to give a final opportunity to the students to appear in the BA, BSc, BCom, and MA examinations till 2025

The first academic council meeting of the year 2025 was held at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting on Thursday.

The members were informed that the Higher education Commission (HEC) has already discontinued the two-year degree programs including BA, BSc, BCom, and MA registration since 2019. Still, no guidelines or rules were available regarding the limit/duration of the registration.

The KU has also not offered these programs since 2019 but still, there were existing enrolled students who couldn’t clear their exams to date.

A committee was formed during the previous academic council meeting to resolve the matter and as per their report now these students could only have 2024 and 2025 as the last chance to complete the said degree programs and no examinations for these programs would be conducted after 2025.

Moreover, the meeting decided that students enrolled in the three-year LLB program in 2018 or earlier would have the opportunity to participate in examinations in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

It was clarified that no examinations for the three-year LLB program would be conducted after 2026, and no new enrollments had been made in this program since 2018.

During the meeting, Dr Sakina Riaz and Professor Dr Intikhab Ulfat were nominated as the representatives of the academic council on the Discipline Committee for a two-year term.

Additionally, Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib and Dr Sabohi Raza were nominated for a two-year term as representatives of the Academic Council on the board of Governors of the Institute of Clinical Psychology.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on December 03, 2024, and the minutes of the Equivalence Committee meeting held on January 13, 2025.