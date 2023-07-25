Open Menu

KU Decides To Issue Equivalence Certificates Online

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KU decides to issue equivalence certificates online

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The special meeting of the equivalence committee of the University of Karachi has decided to issue online equivalence certificates to the students.

The meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and it was held at the VC Council Room on Tuesday.

It was decided that the meeting of the equivalence committee would be held on a regular basis.

The KU would issue equivalence certificates immediately to the candidates who have registration of the institutions and madaris which are already approved and recognized by the Higher education Commission Islamabad.

The meeting agreed that equivalence certificates would be issued to the graduate applications without comments from the concerned department if they submit the HEC equivalence or registration certificates from their accreditation councils, otherwise, cases should be processed through concerned departments.

The meeting members also agreed that equivalence cases for MPhil and PhD would be processed through concerned deans/chairpersons as per practice.

The Convener of the KU Equivalence Committee Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar informed the meeting participants that submission of the online process would be started soon.

The deans of all faculties were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad HEC Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

6 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

15 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

6 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

6 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

18 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

3 minutes ago
Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

24 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

3 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

3 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan