KU decides to issue equivalence certificates online

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The special meeting of the equivalence committee of the University of Karachi has decided to issue online equivalence certificates to the students.

The meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and it was held at the VC Council Room on Tuesday.

It was decided that the meeting of the equivalence committee would be held on a regular basis.

The KU would issue equivalence certificates immediately to the candidates who have registration of the institutions and madaris which are already approved and recognized by the Higher education Commission Islamabad.

The meeting agreed that equivalence certificates would be issued to the graduate applications without comments from the concerned department if they submit the HEC equivalence or registration certificates from their accreditation councils, otherwise, cases should be processed through concerned departments.

The meeting members also agreed that equivalence cases for MPhil and PhD would be processed through concerned deans/chairpersons as per practice.

The Convener of the KU Equivalence Committee Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar informed the meeting participants that submission of the online process would be started soon.

The deans of all faculties were present on this occasion.