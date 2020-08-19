KU declares 1700 candidates successful in B.Com Part-I Annual Exam-2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Controller Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced that 1,700 candidates out of 9,331 successfully passed B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019.

According to gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates were declared pass and 7,631 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage remained 18.22 percent.