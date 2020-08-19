UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU Declares 1700 Candidates Successful In B.Com Part-I Annual Exam-2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

KU declares 1700 candidates successful in B.Com Part-I Annual Exam-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Controller Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced that 1,700 candidates out of 9,331 successfully passed B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019.

According to gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates were declared pass and 7,631 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage remained 18.22 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

30 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

33 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

33 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

35 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.