KU Declares 267 Candidates Successful In BA Part I Annual Exam 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Tuesday declared 267 candidates successful in the results of the BA Part-I (regular and external) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 912 candidates were registered in the BA regular exams, out of whom 840 students appeared and 267 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 31.79 percent.

Meanwhile, it shows that 920 candidates were registered in the BA external exams and 844 students appeared in the papers, out of whom 315 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 37.32 percent.

