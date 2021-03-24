UrduPoint.com
KU Declares BA LLB Hons Part I And II Annual Examination 2019 Result

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

KU declares BA LLB Hons Part I and II Annual Examination 2019 result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the result of BA LLB Part-I and II (Hons), Annual Examination 2019.

As per the gazette issued, 98 candidates were registered for the exams of which 92 students appeared in the papers of BA LLB (Hons) Part-I Annual Examination 2019 and 60 were declared pass.

The overall pass percentage was 65.22 percent.

Meanwhile, 55 candidates were registered for BA LLB (Hons) Part-II Annual Examination 2019 of which 54 students appeared in the papers and 49 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 90.74 percent.

