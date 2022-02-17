KU declares BA part I, II Law Annual Exam 2020 results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the results of the BA Law Part-I and II Annual Examination 2020.

As per the gazette issued here, 110 candidates were registered of which 108 students appeared in the BA Part-I Annual Examination 2020 papers.

It shows that 86 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 79.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the gazette also shows that 96 candidates were registered of which 91 students appeared in the papers and 60 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 65.93 percent.