Open Menu

KU Declares B.Com Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 07:45 PM

KU declares B.Com results

Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 890 candidates were registered of which 828 students appeared in the B.

Com Regular Part-I papers and 311 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 37.56 percent.

Meanwhile, 317 students were registered and 293 candidates appeared in the B.Com External Part-I papers of which 101 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 34.47 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefi ..

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong R ..

3 minutes ago
 Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

14 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges business community to work for ..

16 seconds ago
 KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

17 seconds ago
 Wapda House employee steals electricity

Wapda House employee steals electricity

19 seconds ago
 KU announces MBBS results

KU announces MBBS results

21 seconds ago
Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

7 minutes ago
 US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait ..

US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait time

7 minutes ago
 BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

7 minutes ago
 KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School ..

KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship

7 minutes ago
 Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electr ..

Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electricity

4 seconds ago
 AJK begins brisk preparations to celebrate Eid Mil ..

AJK begins brisk preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan