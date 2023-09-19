KU declares B.Com results

Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Controller of Examination of the University of Karachi Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Tuesday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 890 candidates were registered of which 828 students appeared in the B.

Com Regular Part-I papers and 311 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 37.56 percent.

Meanwhile, 317 students were registered and 293 candidates appeared in the B.Com External Part-I papers of which 101 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 34.47 percent.