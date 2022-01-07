KU declares BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021 result

The University of Karachi on Friday declared the result of the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Friday declared the result of the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 118 candidates were registered of which 117 students appeared in the papers and 93 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 79.49 percent.

It also shows that Sana Jamal daughter of Syed Shahid Jamal having seat number 219023 and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College secured 798 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, the gazette further shows that Youmnah Zubair d/o Muhammad Zubair having seat number 219096 and a student of KMDC obtained 782 marks a second position while Ramsha Ayub d/o Muhammad Ayub having a seat number 219073 and a student of KMDC got the third position with 778 marks.