UrduPoint.com

KU Declares BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021 Result

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:01 PM

KU declares BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021 result

The University of Karachi on Friday declared the result of the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Friday declared the result of the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 118 candidates were registered of which 117 students appeared in the papers and 93 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 79.49 percent.

It also shows that Sana Jamal daughter of Syed Shahid Jamal having seat number 219023 and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College secured 798 marks out of a total of 1000 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, the gazette further shows that Youmnah Zubair d/o Muhammad Zubair having seat number 219096 and a student of KMDC obtained 782 marks a second position while Ramsha Ayub d/o Muhammad Ayub having a seat number 219073 and a student of KMDC got the third position with 778 marks.

Related Topics

Karachi Student

Recent Stories

President summons NA session to meet on Monday

President summons NA session to meet on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge to Avoid Nuclear War S ..

Five Nuclear Powers' Pledge to Avoid Nuclear War Sets Stage for Easing Tensions ..

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif visits Journalism depa ..

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif visits Journalism department

2 minutes ago
 Nine dead, hundreds ill with diarrhoea in typhoon- ..

Nine dead, hundreds ill with diarrhoea in typhoon-hit Philippines

2 minutes ago
 Putin Discussed With Kazakh President Joint Effort ..

Putin Discussed With Kazakh President Joint Efforts to Combat Int'l Terrorism - ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Gre ..

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokespers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.