KU declares BDS professional results 2020: 66 students cleared all papers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday declared the results of BDS First, Second, and Third Professional Annual Examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued, 103 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS First Professional Annual Examination 2020 of which 66 students cleared their papers, with the overall pass percentage of 64.08 percent, said a statement.

Dr Zafar mentioned that Nida daughter of Malik Muhammad, bearing seat number 205060, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, obtained 572 marks out of a total of 700 marks and clinched overall first position.

Muqqudas Iqbal daughter of Muhammad Iqbal Awan, seat number 205055, and a student of KM&DC, received 555 and declared second whereas Javeria Faisal daughter of Muhammad Faisal Ismail, having seat number 205045, and a student of KM&DC, got 553 marks and third position.

Dr Syed Zafar Hussain also mentioned that 103 candidates were registered of which 102 students appeared in the BDS Second Professional Annual Examination 2020 and 87 candidates were declared pass.

The overall pass percentage was 85.29 percent.

As per gazette, Abida Fatima d/o Muhammad Irfan Khan, seat number 206032, and a student of KM&DC, bagged 632 marks out of a total 800 marks and first position. Muhammad Muthar Shaikh son of Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, seat number 206008, and a student of KM&DC, received 621 marks and a second position while Mariam Habib d/o Abdul Habib Shaikh, seat number 206062, and a student of KM&DC, got 619 marks and third position.

Furthermore, the gazette also shows that 119 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Third Professional, Annual Examination 2020, and 85 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 71.43 percent.

Talha Ahmed s/o Saeed Ahmed, seat number 207017, and a student of KM&DC, clinched 613 marks and first position. Muhammad Taimur s/o Muhammad Nasir, seat number 207014, and a student of KM&DC, obtained 598 marks and second position whereas Areeba Ahmed d/o Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui, seat number 207025, and a student of KM&DC, got 597 marks and third position.