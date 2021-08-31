KU Declares BSc Occupational Therapy Part-I & II Annual Exam 2018 Result
Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:29 PM
The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday declared the results of BSc in Occupational Therapy Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2018
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday declared the results of BSc in Occupational Therapy Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2018.
The gazette issued showed that 24 candidates were registered and 23 students appeared in the exams of BSc in Occupational Therapy Part-I of which 13 candidates were declared pass.
The overall pass percentage was 56.52 percent.
Meanwhile, 16 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of BSc in Occupational Therapy Part-II and 15 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 93.75 percent.