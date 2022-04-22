UrduPoint.com

KU Declares BSc Occupational Therapy Part I Annual Exam 2019 Result

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KU declares BSc Occupational Therapy Part I Annual Exam 2019 result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Friday declared the result of BSc Occupational Therapy, Part-I, Annual Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued here, 26 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 25 students cleared the exams.

The overall pass percentage was 96.15 percent. The exam was held in 2021.

